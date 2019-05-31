Warren artist Jay Sawyer (JBONE), center, talks with Artwalk LA patrons and staff on Lisbon Street in Lewiston on Friday night as others search for a 4-leaf clover on his rolling piece of art titled “You’re Looking Over a 4-Leaf Clover.” Within the sphere of three-leaf clovers made from horseshoes, which he was rolling up and down the street, is a single 4-leaf clover. Hundreds of art enthusiasts toured downtown businesses in the Twin Cities during the first art walk of the summer. Art walks will be held on the last Friday of each month through October. For more information visit laarts.org. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham