The first annual Rangeley Birding Festival, to be held June 7-9, 2019 will introduce and present the first John Bicknell Bird Conservation Award. The award honors the legacy of the late John Bicknell, who led the effort to obtain sanctuary designation on the Mingo Springs golf course and who has been recognized for environmental stewardship by Audubon International.

This year’s John Bicknell award will honor Carson Hinckley, who has led the effort to restore Perham Stream, a little known gem in East Madrid, Maine. Hinckley, a descendant of original settlers in the valley, created and maintains the Perham Stream Birding Trail with help from the Sandy River Land Trust. It sits across the road from his family’s 18th Century Farm, which will soon be the site of an archaeological dig.

The Rangeley Birding Festival will promote the region as a premier birding destination for rare and sought-after species in New England. Deep in the heart of Maine’s lush boreal forest, Rangeley provides a convenient hub to find northern specialties like Black-backed Woodpecker, Spruce Grouse, and Boreal Chickadee, as well as breeding warblers including Cape May, Bay-breasted, and Mourning. One of the trips offered – a day hike on Saddleback Mountain – will focus on Bicknell’s Thrush, one of North America’s rarest and most localized breeders.

The festival is part of RLHT’s ongoing effort to promote the Rangeley area as a destination for a unique and dynamic outdoor opportunity.

For information contact Nick Leadley: [email protected]

207 864-3846

207 670-8427

