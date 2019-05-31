BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center, in partnership with Shakespeare on the Kennebec, will present Shakespeare’s hilarious comedy of mistaken identity, “Twelfth Night,” at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, and runs June 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and June 2 and 9 at 2 p.m.

“Twelfth Night” is a rambunctious spectacle in which the Bard masterfully weaves multiple plots into one hilarious play. The story involves two twins, Viola and Sebastian, who get shipwrecked and end up being separated on unfamiliar shores of Llyria.

The music in this production is written by composer Devin Cromwell. Shakespeare provides some lyrics but nothing else. Cromwell composed music bound to the emotions that were needed to convey in a modernistic composition style but true to the sounds of the era the piece take place in.

Tickets for “Twelfth Night” are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets and more information are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 207-442-8455.

