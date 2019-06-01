LOVELL — Welcome in the summer season at the Lovell Brick Church with Da Capo, a talented group of singers from the Mt. Washington Valley, led by Mary Bastoni and John Waldie, opening at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7.

The group will perform a new repertoire of jazz, rock and pop hits. Da Capo will offer songs from Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Van Morrison and Paul Williams.

The group was formed in 2008 to entertain and bring diverse musical styles to the Mt. Washington Valley. Da Capo has great energy and sound, under the artistic direction of Mary Bastoni, who has led them since the fall of 2015. They will perform both accompanied and a cappella versions of familiar songs. Da Capo is entertaining for audiences of all ages, providing a polished sound and lively movement.

Other season offerings will include Dave Kobrenski, Jed Wilson and Craig Bryan, performing traditional West African and contemporary American styles; the humorous and entertaining piano music of Dan Moore; Bennett and Perkins with a unique blend of harmonies and guitars; the popular jazz, folk and blue grass sounds of Heather Masse and Jed Wilson; and the Molly Ockett Chorus with four-part harmony. The summer season will conclude with the Bradley Jazz Collective, performing creative interpretations of jazz standards, as well as original pieces.

Once again the Brick Church will also offer a children’s summer theater week with Mary Bastoni during July. Sharon Novak will offer a special event for children in August.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets may be purchased at the door. The Brick Church is on the Christian Hill Road. For more information, call 207-925-1500 or go to the BCPA Facebook page or www.lovellbrickchurch.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: