Golf course conditions in Maine at this time of the year are a frequent subject of conversation.

2019 might be a record year for these discussions, because the winter was extremely tough on most Vacationland golf tracks.

Just ask Randy Hodsdon, who is attempting to implement the 2019 Maine State Golf Association tournament schedule as MSGA Director of Rules and Competitions. Events which have not been postponed are being played under difficult conditions.

Many a course has temporary greens, which are no fun for serious golfers.

“This has been the coldest, wettest spring in my 40 years of golf in Maine,” Hodsdon said, pointing out that it has rained on nine consecutive Fridays going into last week.

Probably because it is on the coast, Samoset reportedly was in the best shape of courses on which an MSGA tournament was played (May 22 midweek) this spring. The Ledges held an event April 23, also under good conditions.

Among Sun Journal area courses, the two-day weekend competition May 24-25 at Fairlawn produced the most positive commentary. Hodsdon said that to date Fairlawn had greens that were in the best condition of any of the six weekend tournament courses on the MSGA schedule.

Cart path only and 90-degree cart parking have been the bylaws of courses throughout the state.

The solution is simple. Maine needs for the continuous rain to subside, and for the nights to get warmer. Things might then get better. The worst-case scenario, however, is that the conditions will hang on until mid-July. That is unlikely, but possible.

In terms of overall weather, this has been the worst spring since 2009. The Farmer’s Almanac tells us that the last cool summer in Maine was in 1992, which indicates that it should get warmer some time in the near future.

This, however, is just speculation from a golf writer who does not qualify as a meteorologist.

*****

Poland Spring is about to commence a series of “demo days,” with the first one set for noon today and on June 7 — Ping clubs being featured on both days.

On June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ping, Taylor Made, Cleveland, Srixon and Titleist will be featured, after which there will be a Cleveland scoring clinic from 3-4:30 p.m. Callaway will be the featured club company 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8.

Additional information may be obtained from Poland Spring pro John King at 998-6002.

*****

The MSGA men’s schedule for this week is a senior tournament June 5 at Waterville, and the weekend tournaments June 7-8 at Mingo Springs. The women will be playing regular weekly events June 4 at Spring Meadows and Diadema.

Bill Kennedy, a retired New Jersey golf writer and editor, now living on Thompson Lake in Otisfield, is in his seventh season as Sun Journal golf columnist.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: