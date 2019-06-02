MONDAY, June 3

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Lewiston School Committee, Dingley Building, 6:45 p.m. On agenda, recognizing retiring Superintendent Bill Webster; recognizing student representative Rizzajem Reboquio, field trip approvals for Martel and Longley schools, presentation on computer science programs, update on equity work in Lewiston public schools.

TUESDAY, June 4

AUBURN — Talk: “Holidays Past: A Brief History of Touring and Vacationing in New England,” by historian David Jones of Bethel, 1-2 p.m., Auburn Public Library. Jones will cover how development, transportation innovations and urbanization contributed to the concept of family vacations, the rise of tourism and vacationing in the 19th and 20th centuries. Why, where and how people went on vacation.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, June 5

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, 5:15 p.m., Androscoggin County Courthouse, second floor.

AUBURN — Auburn School Committee, 7 p.m., Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Sixth annual Build Maine Conference, Lewiston Public Library on Wednesday and Iron Horse Court, 1 Bates St., Thursday. Featuring national speakers with cutting-edge ideas and conversations about community revitalization. Speakers will include leaders in transportation, planning, engineering, building, real estate development and public service. Conference hosts include Congress for New Urbanism Maine, Maine Downtown Center, Maine Municipal Association, Maine Real Estate and Development Association, AARP. For the schedule, click here.

THURSDAY, June 6

AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board, 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport Board, 5:30 p.m. in the conference room at 80 Airport Drive.

FRIDAY, June 7

AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Lewiston High School graduation, 6-8 p.m., Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

SATURDAY, June 8

AUBURN — Edward Little High School graduation, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

