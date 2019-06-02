Biddeford-Saco

Tuesday, May 28 results: Flight One: Gross — Ruth Colucci 78, Heidi Haylock 82, Kathi O’Grady 83, Erin Weimer 83, Kathy Crawford 84, Kristin Kannegieser 84, Micki Meggison 84; Net — Lisa Wintle 69, Maureen Wedge 69, Sherrie Coval-Goldsmith 70, Bernice Vadnais 72, Melissa Johnson 73; Flight two: Gross — Michele Davis 88, Catherine Boyle 91, Nancy Bourque 92, Donna Brewster 94, Nancy Field 98, Sherron Small 98, Marlene Viger 98; Net — Corleen Garland 71, Cindi Kostis 71, Margo Audiffred 75, Barbara Ropke 77, Catherine Studley 81; Flight three: Gross — Debbie Lalemand 94, Pierre Pearl St. 96, Jenifer Stewart 99, Sue Beaulieu 101, Patty McDonald 105; Net — Helen Treadwell 73, Donna Applebee 74, Margaret Hillman 78, Diane Stillman 82; Flight four: Gross — Pam Jandreau 99, Sue Anne Higgins 99, Patricia Bailey 101, Priscilla Lenkowski 102, Barbara Tiffany 107; Net — Ann Anthony 77, Cathy Fifield 80, Shirley Bourne 80, Irene Schultz 83, Becky Dyer 84, Meg Lyon 84; Flight five: Gross — Linda Robichaud 102, Polly Hoffman 106, Daphne Warren 107, Prudie Duross 110, Jean Smith 116; Net — Christina Bournakel 79, Bea McGarvey 80, Ann Houser 82, Susan McLain 84; Flight six: Gross — Ginger Johnson 92, Joy Wallingford 100, Ann May 102, June Bureau 104, Janet Laflamme 105, Sylvia Leblanc 107; Net — Jean Farrell 71, Patti Girr 75, Sheila Colby 75, Diane Snow 76; Skins: Gross — Ruth Colucci 1, 11, Erin Weimer 5, 14, Peggy Wilson 16 Diantha Harrington, 10, Micki Meggison 7; Net — Diane Snow 14, Diane Stillman 17, Pearl St. Pierre 3.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, May 29 Senior League two ball points results: 1. Les Sturtevant/John Moreau/Norm Ford/John Mathieu 62 2. Bob Grenier/Pastor Vail/Mike Bell/Bob Bolduc 54; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Russ Desjardin 8’6″ 2. Mike Bell 13’1″ No. 13 — 1. Vic Labrecque 13’3″ 2. Ken Austin 26’9″.

Poland Spring

Friday, May 31 Sweeps best ball results: 1. Dan Bouttenot/Greg Gagnier 70 2. Gordon Ross/Steve Noble 76 2. Marc Lasky/William Begert 76 4. Duane Ross/Tom Schultz 79 5. James Bowden/Gary Weber 80; Net — Marc Lasky/William Begert 61 1. Rick Meagher/Sandra Ross 61 3. Gordon Ross/Steve Noble 62 3. James Bowden/Gary Weber 62 5. Dan Bouttenot/Greg Gagnier 63; Pins: No. 6 — William Begert 2’3″; No. 8 — Sharon Fasulo 19’6″ No. 13 — Sharon Fasulo 22′; Skins: Gross — Gordon Ross No. 3 and No. 17, James Bowden No. 5, William Begert No. 6, Dan Bouttenot No. 11 and No. 16; Net — Gordon Ross No. 3, Steve Noble No. 4, William Begert No. 6, Sharon Fasulo No. 16.

Thursday, May 30 Ladies Tournament Series three clubs and a putter results: Flight A: Gross — Janet Nelson 83 2. Sharon Fasulo 87 3. Joanne Conley 97 4. Diane Poliquin 102 5. Kathryn Cain 107 6. Lynne Durkin 109; Net — 1. Joanne Conley 69 1. Sharon Fasulo 69 3. Janet Nelson 71 4. Diana Poliquin 75 5. Kathryn Cain 84 6. Lynne Durkin 85; Closest to the pin — Lynne Durkin 5’9″; Low Putt — Diana Poliquin 29; Flight B: Gross — 1. Jeanne Read 109 1. Ann May 109 3. Diane Gagnier 115 4. Kathy Bartley 118 5. Janis Astle 120 6. Elaine Dube 130; Net — 1. Ann May 76 2. Jeanne Read 79 3. Janis Astle 80 3. Diane Ganier 80 5. Kathy Bartley 82 6. Elaine Dube 83; Closest to the pin — Kathy Bartley 1’7″; Low Putts — 1. Janis Astle 33 1. Diane Gagnier 33 3. Kathy Bartley 37 4. Elaine Dube 39.

Thursday, May 30 Men’s Twilight League results: Gross — 1. David Luce 40 2. Robert Wood 41 3. Larry Ross 41 4. Ron Herbert 42 5. Brian Biggs 5. Mike Ficket 44; Net — 1. Ron Herbert 35 2. Brian Briggs 36 3. David Luce 37 3. Denis Bouttenot 37 3. Robert Wood 37 3. Scott Tiner 37 Scott Belanger 37; Pin: No. 13 — 1. David Luce 18’6″ 2. Rafael Barajas 33’9″

Springbrook

Thursday, May 30 Women’s League Odd Holes results: Gross — Ashley Golden 17; Net — 1. Linda Mynahan 11.25 2. Jo Albert 13. 5 2. Cheryl Harrington 13.5; Pins: No. 13 — Holly Cooper 26’4″ No. 15 — Linda Mynahan 22’6″.

Turner Highlands

Monday Ladies Senior League results: Joan Goulette -3.

Monday Night Men’s League results: Gross — Josh Tainter 40; Net — Bill Harlow 32; Pin: No. 15 — Brian Bessey 9’4″.

Senior League results: 1. Peter Mercier/Richard Beaudet +5 2. Bob Fitzgerald/Will Simmons +4; Pin: No. 15 — Rick Carlton 11’9″.

< Previous