SABATTUS – Dwane “Tony” Lloyd Wight, 81, spouse Loretta of 24 years, Sabattus, Maine, went to glory on May 2, 2019, by profession of faith that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior. He was surrounded by family at Androscoggin Hospice. Born Nov. 19, 1937, Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Lloyd and Lillian Wight. He is survived by three children with Gloria Jean Jarrell: Dwane Wesley Wight and wife, Lisa; Dawn Lynn Burks and husband, Dennis; Shane David Wight and wife, Amy. He also adored seven grandchildren: Preston, Kelson, Colby, Eben, Emily, Caitlyn and Caleb; three great-grandchildren: Mia, Hunter and Rory. He will also be missed by Jeff Perkins and Brandon Bard whom he also considered sons. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, enjoyed music, American history and military airplanes. He was also an East Coast Roller Skating Champion with several titles and enjoyed skiing. He taught all three of his children to ski the mountains in Maine. He was a caring and loving husband who enjoyed special dinners and friends with Loretta and was devoted to their pets and his special black lab, Brady, who died two months prior. He affirmed his family with a love that will last forever. A memorial service will be held at West Bowdoin Baptist Church on June 7, from 3-4 p.m., and the celebration of life will follow at the American Legion in Lisbon Falls from 5-6:30 p.m. Please feel free to represent his love of country by wearing patriotic colors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The The American Legion Post 158, 10 Webster Rd., Lisbon Falls, ME 04250 where a scholarship will be established in his honor.

