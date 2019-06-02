FARMINGTON – Jean R. Partridge, 87, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sandy River Center in Farmington, Maine, following a long happy life. She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Newport, Maine, the daughter of Robert Rich I and Emily (Palmer) Rich. Jean was a 1948 graduate of Newport High School. In June of 1951, she married Glen Partridge. He passed away Aug. 19, 1976. Through the years Jean worked as a telephone operator and later as a dispatcher for Livermore Falls Police, Fire and Rescue. Jean was an avid seamstress and loved making clothes for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed country western music and dancing with her husband, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Cathy Mitchell and companion, Steve Hebert, of Wilton, LeeAnn LaFleur, Michael Partridge and his wife, Alice, and Laurie Lake and her husband, Rodney, all of Livermore Falls; six grandchildren, Wendy, Beau, Kristine, Justin, Jeremy and Kristal; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Marilyn Caccholli of New Mexico; brother, Harry Rich and his wife, Darlene, of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Armance Rich of Auburn; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother, Robert Rich II. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.In lieu of flowers contributions may in Memory ofJean R. Partridge to:Tribute ProgramSt. Jude Children’s Research HospitalPO Box 1000, Dept. 142Memphis, TN 38101-9908

< Previous

Next >

filed under: