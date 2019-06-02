FLORIDA – June Pearl Galarneau Halco was born May 14, 1952. She passed peacefully on May 26, 2019. June spent her childhood and early adulthood in Lisbon Falls, Maine. She attended Lisbon High School and received an accounting degree from Shelton Community College. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Zinnetta Galarneau. June is survived by her loving children, Chris Galarneau and Trena Halco; two grandaugthers; two brothers; and two sisters.

A memorial was held in honor of her life on May 30, 2019, in Zephyrhills, Fla.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: