OXFORD — For the eighth year in a row, the Oxford Hills Duplicate Bridge Club is sponsoring three bridge games on “The Longest Day,” Friday, June 21, to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The club invites all bridge players to attend for a day of games and fundraising to help research and support the caregivers of the disease that affects more than 5 million Americans.

The Alzheimer’s Association has called all volunteers to sponsor their favorite activity on “The Longest Day” to raise money and awareness of the debilitating sickness.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the disease is the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other intellectual abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s accounts for 50 to 80% of dementia cases. It has no cure, but treatments for symptoms are available and research continues.

Games will be held at 9 a.m., 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Oxford Community Rec Center, 233 King St. A free lunch is provided by local businesses and a free supper as well. Prizes are awarded to the winners.

The charge is $10 a game unless players bring in sponsors. They will earn one free game with $50 sponsorship, two free games with $75 and three with $100.

There will be games for social bridge players as well as duplicate. The club raised over $16,000 last year.

Those who wish to contribute may contact Pat Quinn at 207-539-8991 or write to her at 76 Otisfield Cove Road, Otisfield, ME 04270.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: