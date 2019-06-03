UNITY — The Common Ground Country Fair, sponsored by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20-22.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and vendors are open until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Association members receive free admission to the fair. Advance tickets will go on sale in August.

The fair artwork features two Dexter heifers posing with oats and clover. Local artist Kevin Martin of Vinalhaven created the design. Posters are available through the association’s online Country Store.

