RUMFORD — Five candidates are running for two three-year seats on the Board of Selectmen.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at the American Legion on Congress Street.

Incumbents Christopher Brennick and James Windover are seeking re-election to the board. They are being challenged by Frank DiConzo, Steven Dyment and William F. Porter.

Candidates were asked to respond to five questions. Windover chose not to participate.

Brennick is now in his third year on the Board of Selectmen, and second year as chairman. He has served for a number of years on the Rumford Parks Commission, and at age 19 was elected to the school board.

DiConzo, who previously served two terms as a selectman, served on the Finance Committee for 21 years. He also served on the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors, the School Administrative District 43 board of directors and the Region 9 Board of Education, and was Rumford’s representative to the Oxford County Commissioners and the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments.

Dyment now serves on the Rumford Planning Board.

Porter has served on a number of boards, including the Rumford Planning Board, the Greater Rumford Community Center board of directors, the Rumford Parks Commission, the Black Mountain board of directors, the Rumford Finance Commission and the Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Board.

Why are you running for selectman?

Porter: I’m running to try to get the town back on track with a line budget and spend it on the item, which is what the people voted on. Not to spend it on anything, but what it was budgeted for.

Dyment: I see a change that’s needed, and the taxpayers need to be heard. Living in the area all my life, I feel the need to give back in some way. I have fresh ideas that I believe could move Rumford forward.

DiConzo: I cannot stand by and observe our town’s downward spiral. I want to bring transparency and accountability to all taxpayers and to follow our town charter.

Brennick: I am very excited in the future of our community. Over the last three years, I have seen a lot of great energy around our community and projects coming to the area. I want to continue to be part of moving Rumford forward and helping it grow. I believe strongly in service to the community I live in. My parents instilled this in me throughout my life. I believe everyone should contribute in some way to improve their community.

Why should voters choose you to represent them?

Dyment: I am levelheaded, fair-minded and will work with the whole board, as well as the town manager. I am open-minded and forward-thinking.

DiConzo: Citizens no longer want to be kept in the dark on town affairs that affect the taxes they pay. When questions are asked, I will provide answers that are truthful and straightforward. I will look at ways to encourage new business with minimal to no tax burden to our citizens.

Brennick: I have a deep passion for Rumford. I have gained a great deal of experience from my time on the board. I now have an in-depth understanding of how town government works and how it changes. I know both the challenges and needs of the job. Through the lessons learned, I can be highly effective in creating the changes needed to move our community forward. Voters should support me because of my strong values that guide my work. Clear values around fairness, due process, inclusiveness and transparency help me to make tough choices that are best for our community. I always put the citizens first in the choices I make.

Porter: I will ask questions no matter if it’s right or wrong. The people should be told whats going on, unless it’s in the hands of a lawyer or negotiations and let them know after. We must get back to a plan for street paving and sidewalks. We had a plan for years, but for 10 years we’ve used the money for other things. This is wrong. Now our streets are worse than ever. We must start doing something now or we will be in big trouble. The selectmen are elected to run and direct the town manager to manage town affairs. This hasn’t happened in some time. I will do my best to bring Rumford back on track.

What is the most important issue in your town?

DiConzo: Making the board responsible for their duties as stated in the town charter, and that is being responsible to the taxpayers as overseers of our town to set priorities.

Brennick: The most important issue is growing our tax base. This is a big piece of the work of the Select Board and the town as a whole. This means actively engaging with business owners, listening to their needs and being responsive. It also means creating a strong infrastructure to meet the needs of business today. The biggest thing the town can do is enable people who are here locally and want to invest in Rumford. The best bet for Rumford is to grow within. We have great examples of small business who are doing very well on the Island.

Porter: The biggest issue is not having a plan for the future. Change is always hard but it has to be done carefully. We must remember, we are down to 4,500 people. We must run the town with that in mind and stop just talking about it.

Dyment: To create a positive atmosphere that will promote job growth. To help Rumford’s tax base expand.

What issue do you think deserves more attention?

Brennick: The structure and delivery of some town services. The board has been so busy with a number of major issues over the past two to three years that it hasn’t been able to do a deep study on itself. The town should do a transparent review of all its departments and look for efficiencies it can create. We have great departments in Rumford, but there are always ways to improve and get better.

Porter: Taxes, streets, overhead and a plan. We must move forward and leave special interest out.

Dyment: The board should work on more than one issue: Growing jobs in Rumford, expanding the tax base and monitoring how Rumford spends your tax dollars.

DiConzo: Better prioritizing for all departments, along with more accountability of spending. To create stronger financial reporting on a monthly basis, along with better invoicing of all spending. I want to see better returns on our investments.

