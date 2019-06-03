AUBURN — Amos Grant, a graduating senior at Leavitt Area High School in Turner, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the American Association of Airport Executives Foundation. Grant plans to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, and major in aeronautical science.

Grant, who has worked part time as a line service technician 1 at Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport since May 2018, also serves as the cadet commander in the 77th Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, based at Auburn-Lewiston Airport.

In his statement as a recipient, he wrote, “I aspire to fly for the Air Force for as long as I can and someday return to general aviation where I got my roots set in. Working at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport in rural Maine, I have been blessed to have the opportunities like this passed down to me from fellow pilots and my boss, Rick Lanman, an accredited airport executive. I look forward to sharing the skies with so many who have come before me and many more who have come after me. My gratitude is immeasurable.”

This year, 20 students from all over the United States were chosen for scholarships. Criteria included academic records, participation in school and community activities, work experience and a personal statement. The scholarship is for accredited airport executives who do not or will not have dependents to utilize the scholarship and they may recommend up to three undergraduate students a year for the scholarship.

