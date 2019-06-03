NEW GLOUCESTER — Selectmen on Monday signed the warrant for a special town meeting June 19 to vote on three ordinances and a moratorium.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the AMVET Hall on Route 100, with voter registration at 6:30 p.m.

Voters will decide on a Property Tax Assistance Ordinance, which selectmen at the annual town meeting last month asked voters to reject because it was flawed.

The ordinance establishes a program for property tax relief to residents 70 years of age or older whose household income is $40,000 or less. The town will provide a tax credit to qualified applicants. The program will be paid for with $550,000 from the Undesignated Fund Balance.

Voters will also decide on a Public Safety Ordinance to govern the newly created Public Safety Department. At the annual town meeting voters approved combining the fire and rescue departments, requiring that they also approve a Public Safety Ordinance before July 1.

Finally, voters will decide whether to amend the submission requirements for site plan reviews in the Zoning Ordinance. The changes aim to make the requirements clearer for applicants and to make it easier for the Planning Board and town staff to process information. A requirement has been added that condominium association documents or other shared ownership information is submitted when appropriate.

Also on the warrant is a proposal for a moratorium on large-scale solar energy systems to allow town officials to study and develop land use regulations for them. The length of the moratorium was not listed on the warrant.

In other business, the board approved Public Safety Department job descriptions for officers, call members and per diem fire and EMS personnel at all levels.

Public Safety Chief Toby Martin will continue to fine-tune information for junior personnel.

