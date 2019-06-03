LEWISTON – Joseph W. Berube Jr., passed away June 1, 2019. Joe was born July 4, 1944, in Lewiston, Maine, to parents Joseph Berube Sr. and Fleurette (Pelletier). Joe attended Lewiston schools and went on to work at Seltzer & Rydholm as well as being a reserve officer for the Lewiston Police Department. Later, he worked at Country Kitchen and the Sun Journal where he retired. In 1970, he married his wife Cecile (Aube) and had two children together. Joe enjoyed fishing, puzzles, western movies, feeding the squirrels and spending time with his family. Joe had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, wife and in-laws; Joseph and Irene Aube.

He survived by his son; Jimmy Berube and his wife, Lisa, of Lisbon Falls; daughter, Angela Gagne and her husband, David, of Lewiston; brother, Robert L. Berube and his wife, Lauren, of Lewiston, and nieces and nephews.

A visitation hour will be held at the Fortin Group Funeral Home at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with a Liturgy of the Word service to follow at 11 a.m. Following the service a committal service will take place at St. Peters cemetery in Lewiston.

Joe’s family would like to thank the Marshwood Center and Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice specifically Angie, Barbara, and Crystal for the wonderful care they gave Joe.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupFuneralHome.com to leave condolences for Joe’s family and friends.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: