Bates College plans reunion fireworks display

LEWISTON — As part of reunion activities at Bates College, a fireworks display over the college’s Lake Andrews, at the north end of campus near Russell Street, will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 7.

In case of severe weather, the fireworks will be postponed to Saturday, June 8, at the same time. The display will last 15 to 30 minutes.

Reunion is a weekend of events held for Bates alumni and their families. For more information, call 207-786-8226.

Historic Walking Tour of downtown Auburn

AUBURN — As part of Auburn’s 150th Anniversary celebration, there will be a short tour of downtown Auburn at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, starting at Festival Plaza on Main Street.

The tour is expected to last about an hour and will be followed by open houses at the Women’s Literary Union on Elm Street from 11 a.m. to noon and at Barker Mill Arms, 143 Mill St., from noon to 2 p.m. Barker will offer 150 cupcakes to visitors.

For more information, contact Rick Whiting at 207-784-7351.

Golden Age Club to hold swap raffle

AUBURN — The Golden Age Club, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, will meet Tuesday, June 11, at Sacred Heart Church.

A social hour will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. Menu for the $6 meal includes baked chicken, roasted potatoes and creamy dill sauce, green beans and dessert. Call 207-576-4082 to make reservations by Sunday, June 9.

A business meeting will follow, then the swap raffle will follow. Members are asked to bring one or two used items in good condition to be raffled. New members and guests are welcome.

Diaper drive at two Auburn churches

AUBURN — Through Pentecost Sunday, June 9, community members and parishioners at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish will focus on pitching in to provide diapers to Maine newborns in need.

All sizes are welcome, and unopened diaper packages can be placed in baskets located in the parish’s two church entrances through June 9. The diapers will be given to Catholic Charities Maine’s Relief & Hope Services program.

For more information about Relief & Hope Services, call 1-800-781-8550, email [email protected] or visit www.ccmaine.org/parish-social-ministry/relief-hope-services.

For details about the diaper drive at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, contact Deacon Denis Mailhot at 207-782-8096, ext. 1203, or [email protected]

Olive Branch to host healthy eating class

LEWISTON — A Reversing Chronic Disease with Healthy Eating cooking class and lecture will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Ark & Olive Branch Cafe.

Martin Miller, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator at Togus VA Hospital, will lead the free class.

To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected] The cafe is located at 791 Lisbon St. Call 207-333-3668 or go to www.lewistonark.com for more information.

Lewiston Adult Ed to honor 2019 class

LEWISTON — Lewiston Adult Education will celebrates the Class of 2019 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in the Lewiston High School Gym, 156 East Ave.

