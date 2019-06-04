AUBURN – A Delaware man was indicted Tuesday by an Androscoggin County grand jury on charges of trafficking in heroin and crack cocaine, and illegally possessing weapons found in his Lewiston apartment.

Jeramie Isler, 24, of Wilmington, Delaware, is charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the grand jury report.

Isler was arrested March 29 after police showed up at his apartment at 141 Bartlett St. with a “no-knock” search warrant, according to a police affidavit. They found him in his bedroom with more than 100 grams of heroin, more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, two rifles, two semi-automatic pistols, more than 200 rounds of ammunition and nearly $3,000 in cash.

Confidential informants bought cocaine at that address on at least two nights, the affidavit said.

If convicted on the felony drug trafficking charges, Isler faces up to 30 years in prison for each. A conviction on the firearm charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

