The Maine Nordiques made their first pick as a franchise Tuesday, selecting Casper Soderling as the number one pick in the North American Hockey League draft.

The 18-year-old Swedish defenseman played the 2018-19 season with the Nacka HK program.

In the Swedish J18 Elit League, Soderling had two goals and 14 assists in 20 games. With Nacka’s J18 Allsvenskan team, he scored three goals and had two assists in 15 games. He also recorded two goals and two assists in 15 games with the J20 Elit team.

The Nordiques have 20 picks in the 17-round draft. Tuesday morning, the Nordiques announced that they acquired a third-round pick from the Kenai River Brown Bears for future considerations. They also acquired fourth- and fifth-round picks from the Janesville Jets for a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2019-20 tender.

