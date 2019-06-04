Lewiston-Auburn Youth Soccer (LAYSA) will be sponsoring its 41st Fall soccer season for children in Lewiston-Auburn, and the surrounding areas. There are two types of teams; “house teams” that play other LAYSA teams on Saturdays (mites and micros) and Sundays (juniors and seniors). Travel teams will play teams from other towns in Central Maine on Saturdays and Sundays. The Mites (ages 4-5) is co-ed. All other divisions are single gender teams.

LAYSA provides coaches, referees, all necessary equipment and supplemental insurance. The basic registration fee is $65 (mites), $70 (micros) and $75 (juniors and seniors) for each child. All players receive a team shirt and socks, which are theirs to keep. Mites also receive a ball. Shin guards are required for game play and a soccer ball is helpful for practice. Black shorts are required for all players.

LAYSA will be accepting online registration via its website www.laysa.org. Mastercard, Visa credit cards and E-Checks will be accepted for payment online. The registration deadline is July 15, 2019. Late registrations after July 15, 2019 will require an additional $10 late fee and players will be put on a wait list and placed on first team available. Only players registered by July 15th are guaranteed a spot on a team so sign up early.

For further information, send an email to [email protected] or call 713-2584.

< Previous

Next >