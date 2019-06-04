MINOT – Cornelia “Connie” A. Berry, 77, of Minot passed away at her home on Sunday June 2, 2019 with her husband at her side. She was born in Lewiston on Oct. 27, 1941 a daughter of the late Archie and Ellen (Bradstreet) Rousseau. She grew up in the Auburn area and attended local schools there. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School.

She first met the love of her life and soul mate, Roland “Ronnie” Berry, at Webster School in Auburn and they eventually married on Sept. 17, 1960. They were married for almost 59 years. During that time Connie was dedicated to raising their three children and tending to the needs of her home and her family. She also worked for the Welcome Wagon, CMMC and Raytheon. Connie and Ronnie also took in two boys, Jeff and Greg Hall, after their mother had died and raised them as their own. She will always be remembered for her love of the ocean and spending time at camp on the ocean at Bailey Island. She was also very fond of gardening, jet skiing, boating, dining out and spending quality time with her family. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roland “Ronnie” Berry of Minot; her children, Debora A. Berry of Turner and Scott A. Berry of Hebron. She also leaves behind her two granddaughters, Lindsey Mae Bryant and Calyssa Ann Berry, her two great-grandsons, Chase J. Wade and Levi Roland Berry as well as her sister Lynda Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Roland R. Berry, Jr. and her son-in-law, Timothy “Mr. Perfect” H. Nason.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Saturday June 8, 2019, from 12-1:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at the West Auburn Congregational Church 811 West Auburn Rd., Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Connie’s memory to either the

West Auburn

Congregational Church

PO Box 3126

Auburn, ME 04212-3126 or the

Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer, Hope and Healing

29 Lowell St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

