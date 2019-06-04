AUGUSTA — A survivor of last year’s mass shooting at a Florida high school joined Maine teens Tuesday in urging state lawmakers to pass a so-called “red flag” bill and other gun safety measures.

David Hogg co-founded the national student-led March for Our Lives movement with others following the February 2018 shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

On Tuesday, Hogg and more than a half-dozen students from Maine met with House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, to urge their support for several controversial gun measures pending with the Legislature. The group also met with a senior staffer of Gov. Janet Mills.

“We know that Maine has some of the weakest gun laws in the country, and what I hope we don’t wait for is another instance of gun violence or another instance of a terrorist committing a mass shooting in the state of Maine before it is too late,” Hogg during a press conference. “So I think it’s important to realize that we can act now before there is a horrible incident.”

Hogg’s visit came one day before a legislative committee holds a public hearing on a Mills-backed proposal that aims to remove guns from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

The bill, L.D. 1811, would expand Maine’s “protective custody” or “yellow paper” law to require an individual to temporarily surrender their firearms if a medical professional determines that they could pose a threat. A judge would then hold a hearing within 14 days to decide whether to return the guns or continue withholding them for up to a year unless the individual can prove they are not longer a threat.

The proposal is a compromise negotiated by Mills’ office, the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and a small, bipartisan group of lawmakers. But the compromise would not go as far as a so-called “red flag” bill that would allow police to obtain a court order to temporarily confiscate guns from potentially dangerous individuals.

Fifteen other states already have some version of “red flag” laws. And gun control advocates are pushing hard in Maine for passage of the “red flag” or “extreme risk” bill.

“We all know these extreme risk laws work and are saving lives,” said Aela Mansmann, a student at Cape Elizabeth High School who is active in the March for Our Lives movement in Maine. “We know that the vast majority of people support them, including gun owners. And while a ‘red flag’ bill may not fix, it will help prevent acts of gun violence.”

Opponents of the “red flag” bill have described the measure as an attack on gun owners’ constitutional rights because it allows police to seize guns without due process.

Tuesday’s public hearing on the compromise bill is expected to draw a large crowd, as did hearings on the “red flag” bill, L.D. 1312, and other gun-related measures. But the bill likely faces difficult odds in the full Legislature because of Republican opposition and concern from conservative Democrats representing rural areas.

Another measure expected to spark fierce debates on the House and Senate floors would require background checks on private sales conducted at gun shows and in response to advertising online or in classified listings such as Uncle Henry’s. While the bill exempts “transfers” between family members or friends, gun owners’ rights groups are fighting against the measure.

Hogg and many of his classmates took their grief and anger public after the deadly shooting at their Florida high school, eventually helping organize a national rally that drew hundreds of thousands to Washington, D.C. in March 2018.

Hogg said elected officials in Maine and elsewhere need to start listening to young people from what he called a “gun violence generation” that is seeing friends and family members killed in schools, churches and their homes. He and others are urging young voters not to vote based on party but to “vote for human beings that care about kids dying, pure and simple, from preventable gun violence.”

“People realize, especially in Maine, that young people can have a significant impact in 2020,” Hogg said. “That’s the real reason that legislators are going to move on this. Because if they don’t, young people will be coming after them electorally.”

This story will be updated.

