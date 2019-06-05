OCSWCD Conservation Photo Contest open



OXFORD — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District is announcing the 2019 Conservation Photo Contest. The district is looking for the best conservation photo in the field of agriculture, forestry, soil and water or wildlife to appear on the cover of the 2019 Annual Report.

A prize package will be awarded to the first-place winner. Three honorable mention winners will also be selected. All of the winning photos will be framed and on display at the annual meeting.

The last date to enter is Oct. 31. For more information and entry forms, call 207-744-3119, or email [email protected]

Center plans bus trip to Sea Dogs game

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center will sponsor a bus trip to a Sea Dogs baseball game at Hadlock Field on Saturday, June 22. Tickets include seating in the Green Monster, $10 gift card for food or gift shop, on-field experience with the team during the National Anthem, transportation, game and fireworks.

The bus will leave at 3 p.m. from the center. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for age 16 and under. Tickets are limited and must be purchased prior to June 22.

Call 207-539-8094 for more information.

FMH hosts Summer Scrub Club Camp

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital will once again host a Summer Scrub Club Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 24 to 27, at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades eight to 12.

A sampling of careers explored may include physical therapy, sports medicine, nursing, orthopedics, community health, dentistry and emergency medical services.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in unique hands-on activities and demonstrations such as casting, suturing, first aid and emergency response to a mock accident. All campers will receive certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and First Aid.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 207-779-2381 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Historical society to meet

WATERFORD — The annual meeting of the Waterford Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Old Town House Museum. The meeting will feature potluck refreshments and a chance to look at museum artifacts.

Program for the evening will be C. D. Morse, undertaker and entrepreneur, written by the late Bill Fillebrown, Morse’s grandson.

June Jamboree for 4-H members

FRYEBURG — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will host its annual June Jamboree beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Fryeburg Fairgrounds, 1154 Main St. The event will close after lunch Sunday, June 16.

The jamboree, open to all Maine 4-H families, is designed to help youth learn about the care, health and wellness of livestock; fitting and showmanship; and zoonotic diseases. Workshops are suitable for youth completing 4-H project work with sheep, swine, horses and working steer, including working steer try-out for the Eastern States Exposition in September. Horseless riders are welcome.

The $20 fee, $10 for each additional family member, includes tent/camper space and meals. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More information and registration (required) are online.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-743-6329.

Church to hold annual Music Sunday

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., will hold its annual Music Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 16, filled with choral music and scriptures. Following the service, light refreshments will be served.

Music Sunday is a long-standing tradition at the church. The choral music, under the direction of Shirli Allen Heald, with accompaniment by Elaine Emery and Ed Baldridge, will include the musician’s favorite anthems and selections from the Christmas and Easter seasons.

Music Sunday is one of the many musical events and traditions at the Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. All are welcome to attend worship, study and fellowship.

For more information, contact the church office at 207-743-2290.

Finnish-American group to meet

WEST PARIS — A FinnAm meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the Finnish-American Heritage Center, 8 Maple St.

Following a brief business meeting, Dale Piirainen will present a program on the 1918 Finnish Civil War. The public is invited.

