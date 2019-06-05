I realize that I don’t put a lot of cakes and cookies in my column, but I found this recipe and I think it is a good way to have a treat without all the fat. Chocolate is good for us. My husband’s doctor just told him that chocolate has iron, and that sounds much better than eating liver to obtain iron. Of course, I think liver is actually a better source of iron, but we live in an imperfect world. Also, anything with the word cheese in the recipe, and I’m there. Try this delicious brownie cheese cake and feel the vitamins and minerals improving your health. Bon Appetit.

Cream Cheese Brownie Cake

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon vinegar

1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise

1/8 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cream Cheese Swirl

1/3 cup light cream cheese, softened

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1-1/2 cups sugar

Prepare:

1. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, soda, cocoa and salt. Stir until blended. Add remaining ingredients, mix until smooth.

2. Prepare a 9-inch cooking pan by spraying it with cooking spray.

3. Pour batter into pan, set aside.

4. Combine cream cheese swirl ingredients, mix until smooth.

5. Drop 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mix in five different places on top of batter. Use a knife to drag mix through the cake.

6. Bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees.

