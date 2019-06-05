BOYS’ TENNIS

Mt. Blue boys put up fight against Camden Hills in Class A North tennis semifinal.

Camden Hills 3, Mt. Blue 2

ROCKPORT — No. 1 Camden Hills picked up two singles victories and snatched another point in doubles to stave off fourth-seeded Mt. Blue for a 3-2 victory in a Class A North boys tennis semifinal on Saturday, June 1.

In the first singles match, Camden Hills’ Ezra Lamole dropped Chris Marshall 6-3, 6-3 before the Cougars’ Mick Gurney dispatched Henry Cooper 6-3, 6-2 in second singles.

But Camden Hills’ Charlie O’Brien took down Zack Gunther 6-4, 6-2 in third singles action.

In doubles, both teams settled for a split. In the first doubles match, Mt. Blue’s Ryan Haszko and Aubrey Hoes sidestepped David Poutasse and Simon Fadorka 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in first doubles play. But Camden Hills would have the final say when second doubles team Jack Lawrence and Zack Markowitz defeated Michael Ferrari, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

BASEBALL

Oxford Hills 18, Mt. Blue 0, 5 innings

FARMINGTON — Ashton Kennison hit a three-run home run in the second inning and drove in four runs runs total as Oxford Hills capped an undefeated regular season with a 18-0 baseball victory in five innings over Mt. Blue on Thursday, May 30.

Rodney Bean and Ethan Cutler each contributed three RBIs for the Vikings.

Colton Carson picked up his seventh win on the mound, going all five innings, striking out 11 and allowing no walks.

Aiden DeCarolis had the lone hit for the Cougars (0-16) in the bottom the second.

Spruce Mountain 7, Mt. Abram 3

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Noah Gilbert, Bryson Bailey and Cody York each drove in runs to lead the Phoenix to the MVC win.

Connor Beaulieau had four strikeouts to earn the victory for Spruce Mountain (7-9).

Mt. Abram dropped to 7-8.

Edward Little 2, Mt. Blue 0

FARMINGTON — Austin Brown threw a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Edward Little to a 2-0 victory over Mt. Blue in a KVAC baseball contest.

He also scored both of the Red Eddies’ runs, coming in on a Jake Arel single in the third and a Ben Cassidy sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Samuel Stinson had five strikeouts for the Cougars (0-15), going 4 1/3 innings, while Hunter Meeks had Mt. Blue’s lone hit in the fourth.

SOFTBALL

Edward Little 6, Mt. Blue 3

FARMINGTON — Cassidy Bussiere singled in two runs in the sixth inning as Edward Little notched a 6-3 victory over Mt. Blue in softball action Wednesday afternoon, May 29.

Jordan Cummings and Caroline Hammond each scored on a wild pitch in the first inning for the Red Eddies (9-6). Alexis Downs singled and scored on an RBI triple by Chantel Ouellette in the fourth inning for Edward Little.

The Cougars (8-6) attempted a late-inning rally, but managed only three runs. Ace Provencher, who had two hits, scored twice in the in the final two frames.

Spruce Mountain 17, Mt. Abram 2, 6 innings

JAY — Adelle Foss had three singles as Spruce Mountain cruised to a 17-2 victory over Mt. Abram in softball action Wednesday afternoon.

The Pheonix (9-7) bounced to a 7-0 lead in the third inning. Hannah Turcotte had a two-run homerun and Abby Ortiz contributed two singles for Spruce Mountain.

The Roadrunners (2-13) scored two runs in the fourth inning and had only two hits in the game, manufactured by Baylie McLaughlin and Jasmine Tripp.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: