EAST DIXFIELD — The Mystic Valley Grange #313 held its annual Open House on May 17 in East Dixfield. A large crowd turned out to honor community members. Grangers and guests enjoyed a nice meal, and were entertained by the Merry Plinksters, a ukelele group.

The Grange’s Community Citizen of the Year award was deservedly given to Paulette Cahn for her many years of service to Wilton, especially all her many hours of work each year as the chairperson of Tyngtown’s Downtown Flower Committee. A monetary gift was given in her honor to help fund the flowers.

Three local librarians – Rhonda Schanck from Cushing School, Lena Rutberg from Academy Hill in Wilton, and Katherine Wilcox-Bosse from the Mountain Valley Middle School in Rumford – were honored with gifts.

The Tyngtown Club of Wilton was also honored for its work on beautifying downtown Wilton with the planting and watering of the summer flower boxes.

Grange Program Chair Hazel Flagg was in charge of the Recognition program and also gave out a number of door prizes.

