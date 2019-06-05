DURHAM – Elizabeth “Betty” May Litchfield died on May 31, 2019, at her home on Royalsborough Road in Durham, Maine, with her family beside her. She was born on May 7, 1928, in the Freeport, Maine Hospital. She was the daughter of Martha Gardith Fowler Litchfield and Edward Randall Litchfield of Freeport.

She grew up on Wolfe’s Neck and was active in the 4H Club there. She attended the one room Litchfield School until the sixth grade when the family moved to the Pownal Road and she transferred to Freeport schools and graduated from Freeport High School in 1947. On March 27, 1953, at the First Congregational Church of Durham, she married Donald Robert Litchfield of Pownal, Maine who predeceased her on March 25, 1989. They first owned one of the houses on Oak Street in Freeport which were built by E B Mallet (now Freeport Community Services). In 1960 they purchased the Bowie farm at South West Bend and moved to Durham eventually building a home on Royalsborough Road (Route 136). She was employed by L. L. Bean, Inc. of Freeport, Maine for 36 years, retiring from her position of senior executive administrative assistant in December of 1990. She was an active member of The First Congregational Church, UCC of Durham where she had served as a deaconess and was also a Trustee of the church from 1989-1995 and then again in 1999 until 2005. She taught Sunday School and for many years was a member and president of The Ladies Guild. She compiled and published the Church newsletter for 10 years. She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star and Past Matron of Androscoggin Chapter #165 in Durham, Maine where she held many offices; was a Past Grand Representative to the State of New York in Maine and also served as District Deputy Grand Matron in District #4 from 1965-1967. When Androscoggin chapter dissolved, she became a life member of Casco Chapter #160 in Freeport, Maine, and later Golden Sheaf Chapter of New Gloucester, Maine. She was Town Clerk of Durham for several years. She loved entertaining her many friends and especially her family at holidays and birthdays. She enjoyed the many hours she and her husband spent on Casco Bay in their boats “IONA” and later the “SEA ANGELL”, traveling (many trips to Texas as well as other states and a cruise to Bermuda), cooking, sewing, knitting, quilting, reading, going out to eat and going to the theatre.

She is survived by a son, Jan Robert Litchfield and his wife, Linda Jean (Sallesa) Litchfield, of Durham; and a daughter, Jill Iona Litchfield, her very dedicated caregiver of Durham; two grandchildren, Jennie Ann Caldwell and her husband, Erik Caldwell, of Hampton Falls, N.H., and Jeremy Matthew Litchfield and his wife, Rebecca Litchfield (Darr), of Brunswick, Maine; a great-granddaughter, Kayley Marie Caldwell and a great-grandson, Kaidin Robert Caldwell, both of Hampton Falls, N.H.; a brother-in-law, Kenneth L. Vosmus; many nieces and nephews, a special large extended family and many wonderful friends. She was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Fowler Litchfield Vosmus.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond Memories with the family by visiting Betty’s guestbook at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held at The Crosman Funeral Home in Lisbon Falls on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m., at The Durham Congregational Church. A Service of The Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, Maine 04252

Per Betty’s request; please do not send flowers. Instead, she would like it if a memorial contribution could be made to her church:

First Congregational Church of Durham

c/o Julie Wagoner, Treas.

39 Aurora Drive

Durham ME 04222-5350

