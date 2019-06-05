AUBURN – Maple L. Gross, a.k.a “Auntie M.”, 68, of Lewiston, died peacefully, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at The Androscoggin Hospice House. Maple’s long time love for her Red Hat family has helped keep her strong through the years. She also loved the slots! Often she would walk around casinos in Vegas, Biloxi and yes, Oxford, asking everyone “Has anyone seen my shirt? I lost it playing the slots!” Maple lived her life the way she wanted, loved many the best she could and enjoyed making everyone laugh! She will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, Gerry Gross a.k.a. “Dad”; daughter, Sarah MacDonald; son, Gary Williamson; daughter, Rebecca Wardwell; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and younger brother, Skeet.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Maple’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston on Friday from 10-11 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a celebration of life at the funeral home. Committal services will be held at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584

Donations can be made in Maple’s memory to:

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

