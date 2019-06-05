KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Todd Mark St. Pierre, 46, passed away on Jan. 13, 2019, at home. Todd was born on Oct. 11, 1972, to Dorothy Zamrock and Wayne Searles. Todd graduated from Edward Little High School class of 1990. He then joined the Navy. After the Navy he held different jobs until he settled down in Knoxville Tennessee working at Knox Rail Salvage Co. A family owned company for Miss Nancy and her family. Todd is survived by his son, Lucas of Tennessee; siblings, Ken St. Pierre, Noreen Dennis of Auburn, Sheri Zamrock of Alabama; stepmother, Eileen Hotham and husband Kendall of Buckfield. Todd’s father Wayne passed away on March 23, 2019, after Todd’s death. He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy in 2010. Special thanks to Miss Nancy and Todd’s work family for the love and support they gave him.

