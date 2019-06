LEWISTON – Wilma L. Cameron, 88, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Marshwood Health Care.

She was the loving mother of three children, of which two survive, John and Laurie, and her son, Michael, predeceased her as well as her husband, Edward. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed volunteering at the Chelsea Food Bank, and will greatly missed by all who knew her.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: