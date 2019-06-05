Edward Little High School senior Gage Doucette gets a hug from his kindergarten teacher, Lee Hearn, while visiting Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn on Wednesday. Graduating seniors walked the halls of their respective elementary schools during the annual tradition. “That made my day,” Hearn said about seeing her former students. Hearn retired from teaching in 2011 at the age of 72. She continues to come to school every day to work with the students. Doucette and the ELHS Class of 2019 will graduate on Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Lee Hearn holds a page from the Sherwood Heights School yearbook that shows kindergarten students she taught and who are graduating this year from Edward Little High School in Auburn. Graduating seniors walked the halls of their respective elementary schools Wednesday in an annual tradition. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Edward Little High School senior Destany Garland gives her cousin Isabelle O’Neil a hug while visiting Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn on Wednesday. Graduating seniors walked the halls of their respective elementary schools during the annual tradition. O’Neil, 9, is a third-grade student at Sherwood. The ELHS Class of 2019 will graduate Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover