DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a listing in your Rolodex that accepts prom gown donations? We have four beautiful gowns that my daughter no longer needs and we would like to donate them to a nonprofit organization. Thank you for all the help you give everyone.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: There was a wonderful story by Jenny Johnson in the Sun Journal on March 30 about this very thing. Every year the Woman’s Literary Union holds the Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway at the Foss Mansion in Auburn. Young women can come, try on short and/or long formal dresses, and even choose matching shoes and accessories. All of this is provided so no young woman is left out of going to the prom and other dress-up events because they can’t afford a pricey dress.

There are even seamstresses to do alterations and volunteers on hand who steam out any wrinkles before the gowns are taken away to be enjoyed.

To learn more about the Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway and all the other ways the Woman’s Literary Union serves our community, go to womansliteraryunion.org. You can contact the organization at [email protected] and 783-5630.

Readers, if you know of other local nonprofits that accept formal gowns, please let me know. A plump Rolodex bursting with good info makes me so happy!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am the person looking for a home for my Britannica encyclopedia set (June 3 Sun Spots). Readers can contact me at [email protected] or call me at 754-2058.

— Jerryanne, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On May 13 I stopped at the grocery store. While standing in line the man in front of me asked the cashier if she was a mother. She said, “Yes,” and he wished her a happy Mother’s Day. Then he asked me the same question. When I said, “Yes,” he handed the cashier $20 toward my order.

I want to thank this gentleman for this bright spot on a chilly, rainy day when I was not feeling well. I will be sure to pay it forward.

— No name, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: That’s so nice! I really enjoy hearing about these “Sun Spots.” When readers share these moments, the light is spread around and goodness knows we need that among all these many rainy days we’ve had!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Somebody wrote in March 29 Sun Spots asking for a recipe for bran muffins. I have one that my mother-in-law gave me years ago and that I have made many times. I use wheat bran from the Better Living Center in Farmington.

Graham Muffins: 1 cup flour, 1 cup graham flour (wheat bran), 1½ teaspoons baking soda, ½ teaspoon cream of tartar, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ cup molasses or sugar, 1½ cups sour milk or buttermilk, 3 tablespoons melted butter or cooking oil.

Sift flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt together in a bowl, add graham flour and stir. Add milk, oil or melted butter, and molasses or sugar and stir. Divide between 12 greased muffin cups. Bake 20 to 25 minutes at 400 degrees. Happy cooking!

— Marcia, Jay

ANSWER: I’m certainly going to try these. I love recipes with flexibility and I love muffins!

