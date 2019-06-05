LIVERMORE FALLS — Read A Universe of Stories this summer at Treat Memorial Library. It all starts Saturday, June 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The library’s space-themed Summer Reading Kick-Off will feature games, food, prizes, and crafts. For every book or 30 minutes you read this summer, come to Treat Memorial Library and add a star to its galaxy. One book or 30 minutes of reading earns one star. Let’s see how many stars can fill the library wall this summer. Earn prizes as you go and drop in for summer activities.

The library is asking for your input to help them serve you better. They have a short, anonymous survey available which will give them a big picture of patrons’ preferences. Let the Library know what genres, authors, and formats you would like to see at the library. You can get a paper copy at the library, or you can respond on Facebook or through email.

Join library staff every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for Preschool Story Time featuring stories, interactive activities, and a craft to take home with you.

Lost My Stitches, the knit/crochet group, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. New and experienced knitters and crocheters of all ages are welcome. Come if you have questions or if you just want to work on your latest project along with the group.

Lego Club will be Saturday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. This month’s challenge will be to design a space station to go along with our Universe of Stories theme.

Book Group will begin the series of banned or frequently challenged books this summer. The list of books that fit this criteria is a long one, and ranges from current titles to old favorites like “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. The first discussion will be June 13 at 3 p.m. Let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion, Sherman Alexie’s “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” before the meeting.

For information about any of these events, please call the library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog athttps://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog.

While you are there, click “See what’s hot” for a list of all the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

