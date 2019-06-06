AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a two-session workshop on social media marketing from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays, June 14 and 21.

The workshop will include a brief overview of the major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. There will be discussion on demographic breakdowns, preferred types of content, which platforms are best for specific industries, how to build a business page, and how to run an ad or boost a post.

The cost of the workshop is $159 and includes all materials.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

