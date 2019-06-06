DURHAM — Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136, across from River Park, will hold a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Cost is $8, adults; $3, children ages 5-12; free, under 5.
