DURHAM — Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136, across from River Park, will hold a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Cost is $8, adults; $3, children ages 5-12; free, under 5.

