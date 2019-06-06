LOVELL — Welcome the summer season at the Lovell Brick Church with Da Capo, a talented group of singers from the Mt. Washington Valley, led by Mary Bastoni and John Waldie. The group will perform a new repertoire of jazz, rock, and pop hits.

Da Capo will lead off the summer concert series, performing songs by Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Van Morrison, and Paul Williams, just to name a few.

The concert will be held Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at the Lovell Brick Church for the Performing Arts, Christian Hill Road in Lovell. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For information, call 925-1500, go to the BCPA Facebook page, or the website at www.lovellbrickchurch.org.

This group was formed in 2008 to entertain and bring diverse musical styles to the Mt. Washington Valley. Da Capo has great energy and sound, under the artistic direction of Mary Bastoni, who has led the group since fall 2015. They will perform both accompanied and a capella versions of familiar songs. Da Capo is entertaining for audiences of all ages, providing a polished sound and lively movement.

Da Capo will be the first group in the summer concert series at the Lovell Brick Church for the Performing Arts. Other offerings will include Dave Kobrenski, Jed Wilson, and Craig Bryan, performing traditional West African and contemporary American styles; the humorous and entertaining piano music of Dan Moore; Bennett and Perkins, with a unique blend of harmonies and guitars; the popular jazz, folk, and blue grass sounds of Heather Masse and Jed Wilson; and Molly Ockett Chorus with four-part harmony.

The summer season will conclude with the Bradley Jazz Collective performing creative interpretations of jazz standards, as well as original pieces.

Once again, the Lovell Brick Church will offer a children’s summer theater week in July with Mary Bastoni. Sharon Novak will offer a special event for children in August.

More information about the BCPA schedule may be found at www.lovellbrickchurch.org.

