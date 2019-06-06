Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Madison K. Prentice, a theater arts major from Bryant Pond, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

To earn the recognition, students must achieve a GPA between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.

Grove City

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Matthew Bennett, a computer science major at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the 2019 spring semester.

Bennett is a 2017 graduate of Gould Academy, and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Bennett (Jennifer) from Bethel.

Students eligible for the dean’s list with distinction have achieved a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84.

