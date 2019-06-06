NORWAY — “Life is good, keep it simple” was one of Fred Washer’s favorite quotes.

He lived in Norway for most of his 49 years, was an avid outdoorsman, and loved life.

Washer also enjoyed participating in 5K and 10K charity road races. He participated in the annual Dempsey Challenge for a number of years, as a member of the “Blisters for Sisters … and Misters” team, according to his wife, Sandy Washer.

Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the fall of 2015, Fred Washer died March 21, 2017.

Last fall, as his wife was running in the annual Dempsey Challenge 10K, she started thinking about a charity event in Fred’s memory.

“It did not take long to start putting together this Fight Back 5K fundraiser,” she said.

Sandy Washer said the event is titled “Fight Back” because her husband fought back hard while he was battling cancer.

“His motto was ‘Stay strong and be positive,’ right up until the very end,” she said.

The Fight Back 5K is Saturday, June 8, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Norway Fire Department, 19 Danforth St. Participants will run/walk from the Fire Department to Main Street, then to Route 118 (Lake Road) past the rest area, and then circle back to the Fire Department.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race, and the cost is $25.

All proceeds from the fun run/walk will go to the “Blisters for Sisters … and Misters” team that is raising money for and participating in the Dempsey Challenge event on Sept. 28, in Lewiston-Auburn. The Dempsey Center, with locations in Lewiston and South Portland, offers free services to make life better for people managing the impact of cancer.

