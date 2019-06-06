NORWAY — The Norway Country Club Ladies Golf Association is in the process of planning their Sixth

Annual Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Norway Country Club.

Proceeds from this golf tournament will be donated to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. Now in its sixth season, the association has raised a total of over $38,000 through cash donations and items donated to the silent auction and ticket raffle table.

This ladies tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The $50 entry fee covers greens fees, cart, lunch and a $15 donation to the CRCofWM.

Ladies interested in playing in the tournament may sign up at the golf course or call the club at 743-9840. Non-golfers may sign up and attend the luncheon at 12:30 for $20.

Cash donations of any amount are appreciated, including options to help sponsor the tournament. Individuals or businesses may sponsor the tournament by choosing to be a Bronze Sponsor for $300, a Silver Sponsor for $500, or a Gold Sponsor for $1,000. These sponsors will have their names on a

banner by the club house and names listed in the program. For $100, a business or individual will have their name on a sign at a golf tee.

Items are being collected now for the silent auction which is open to the public during the day, a

week before the tournament; and for the ticket auction held on the day of the tournament. A week’s vacation in October at a home located in the Oro Valley, Arizona, has already been donated.

Anyone interested in making a donation may call 807-0226 or email [email protected] Donations are tax deductible, with proceeds from the Drive Out Cancer Tournament donated to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, a local nonprofit.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St., Norway, in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. The Center is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Center offers a variety of free programs as well as comfort items, for anyone impacted by cancer. Check the website at www.crcofwm.org for more information, find them on Facebook, or call 890-0329.

