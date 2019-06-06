AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Emily Cormier, of Mechanic Falls, received a doctoral degree in physical therapy from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, at the 134th Commencement ceremony in May.

More than 600 undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded by the College, with students representing 22 states and nine countries.

St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. — McCaela N. Prentice, of Bryant Pond, a graduate of Hebron Academy, was one of the nearly 615 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies held May 19 in Canton, New York.

Prentice, a member of the Class of 2019 who majored in biology, graduated with a Bachelor of Science cum laude.

Graduates, faculty, staff and guests heard remarks from honorary degree recipients Trustee Emeritus Jeffery H. Boyd ’78, former CEO of Priceline; Susan L. Washburn, chair of the Board of Trustees at Franklin and Marshall College; and North Country Citation recipient and local artist Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: