St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. — McCaela N. Prentice, of Bryant Pond, a graduate of Hebron Academy, was one of nearly 615 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies held May 19 in Canton, New York.

Prentice, a member of the Class of 2019 who majored in biology, graduated with a Bachelor of Science cum laude.

Graduates, faculty, staff and guests heard remarks from honorary degree recipients Trustee Emeritus Jeffery H. Boyd ’78, former CEO of Priceline; Susan L. Washburn, chair of the Board of Trustees at Franklin and Marshall College; and North Country Citation recipient and local artist Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda.

UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. — John Drew, of Bethel, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering during commencement ceremonies on May 19 at the University of Vermont in Burlington.

The commencement address was delivered by Darren Walker, who presides over the Ford Foundation, one of the world’s most influential social justice philanthropies and one of the largest private foundations in the U.S.

