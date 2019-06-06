Pork Chop Cacciatore

Marilyn Smith, Harrison

6 loin pork chops

1 large onion, sliced

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 envelope spaghetti sauce mix

2 1-pound cans of tomatoes

Brown pork chops in a large skillet. Arrange in a shallow baking dish and top with onions and brown sugar. In the skillet with the pork chop drippings, blend the sauce mix and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Stir to mix completely and remove from heat. Spoon around the pork chops. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour; uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes.

Tuna in Mushroom Sauce

Renee Wales, Norway

2 cans tuna, drained and flaked

1 medium onion, sliced in thin strips

1 green pepper, seeded and sliced in thin strips

2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 soup can of water

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup shredded processed cheese

Grease a casserole dish and make layers of the tuna, onions, peppers and parsley. In a bowl, mix the soup with water and add the salt and pepper. Pour over the layers and sprinkle the cheese over the top. Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 20 minutes.

Butterscotch Chews

Renee Wales, Norway

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1 rgg, beaten

1 yeaspoon vanilla

2 cups cornflakes

Sift flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. Stir in brown sugar, melted butter, egg and vanilla until well blended. Stir in 1-1/2 cups cornflakes. Spread in a greased 8-inch by 8-inch by 2-inch baking pan. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cornflakes over the top and press firmly. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool completely before cutting.

Kids in the Kitchen

Royal Grape Parfait

Renee Wales, Norway

2 cups whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 6-ounce can frozen concentrated grape juice, thawed

1 teaspoon vanilla

Beat whipping cream with powdered sugar until stiff. Slowly fold in thawed grape juice and vanilla. Spoon into a 5-cup milk or two ice cube trays without dividers. Freeze for at least 2 hours. Serve in parfait glasses or something similar.

