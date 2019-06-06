LISBON — Voters will decide Tuesday whether municipal voting Districts 1 and 2 should be merged and whether to approve a higher school budget for the coming fiscal year.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 11 at the Lisbon High School Gymnasium.

The School Committee and Town Council have approved a Lisbon School Department budget of $16.8 million, which is an increase of $425,146 over the current year. Of that increase, and if approved, $386,434 will need to be raised from local property taxes.

The estimated tax increase based on fiscal year 2019 property values and revenue would be $66 per $100,000 of property value, or $99 on a home assessed at $150,000, according to Town Manager Diane Barnes.

The state would contribute around $9 million to the school budget, while around $7.8 million would be the amount of total local funding.

The increase in spending for 2019-20 is due mainly to routine increases in salaries and benefits for employees, according to officials who have spoken to the Town Council on the budget requests.

Voters will also weigh the possibility of eliminating the separation in voting districts in town.

Lisbon is already unified in many respects, having a single state legislative seat and consolidated elementary schools and library. The change to at-large seats on the Town Council would make the unification process complete, according to town officials.

