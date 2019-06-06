BETHEL — The Mahoosuc Land Trust hosted the second-graders from the Crescent Park and Woodstock elementary schools for its second annual Environmental Day on Monday, May 20.

Groups of children, accompanied by teachers and parents, rotated through 11 stations around Valentine Farm, where volunteer presenters conducted activities designed to encourage an understanding of and respect for the natural world.

Topics (and presenters) included fungi and mushrooms (Cynthia Hoeh Stancioff), animals (Nicole Nelson), birds (Barbara Murphy and Kirk Siegel), safety in the woods (Heidi Wight and Elaine Swett), tree rings (Bob O’Brien), aquatic life (Jim Chandler), minerals and gems (Miles Felch), map and compass (Gary Inman), tree and leaf identification (Mike Richard), worms (Pam Kearney and Bonnie Pooley), and recycling (Jolan Ippolito and Sarah Southam).

< Previous

Next >

filed under: