AREA — The MSAD 44 School Board recently approved a partnership with American Youth Camps (AYC) which will see up to 20 high school students from China visiting Bethel this summer to participate in a week-long academic camp at Telstar High School.

In order to finalize this opportunity, the district is seeking interested host families to accommodate these students during the week of July 27-Aug. 3.

Interested families must agree to take at least two and no more than four of the visiting students for the week. These students will have the ability to communicate in English. Host families will be required to provide transportation to and from the various events that will take place during the week, although any field trips will have transportation provided.

Interested families should contact the Telstar High School Office no later than Friday, June 14, in order for the district to determine if there is sufficient support to offer this opportunity. Families of current Telstar students are encouraged to apply. Families will be reimbursed $200 per student for the week.

This summer camp offering may also lead to a sister school relationship with a school in China, which could result in some Chinese students attending Telstar as tuition-paying students at some point in the near future.

An informational evening will be provided in June to explain the steps that families will need to take in order to be approved by AYC as hosts for the summer program. Additional details can also be found at https://ths.sad44.org/.

