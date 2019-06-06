NORWAY — The second annual Norway Fringe Showcase is seeking performers for this year’s show.

This event is designed to provide space for performances that may lie outside the comfort zone for some and for artistic expression that is unlikely to be featured in local venues.

The show will take place Thursday, July 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Concert Hall, 479 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a spaghetti dinner being offered at 7. The show will begin at 7:15 p.m.

The show is a benefit for the Norway Music and Arts Festival and donations will be accepted at the door.

For more information, contact [email protected]

