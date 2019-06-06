NORWAY — Town Manager Dennis Lajoie announced to selectmen Thursday evening that the cost of converting 293 streetlights to LED bulbs is $175,177.

Voters have approved spending up to $200,000 for the work by Realterm Energy of Maryland and set aside $13,000 for it this fiscal year, which ends June 30. The $175,177 estimate includes the $13,000 already set aside.

The town would lose $1,300 in annual tax revenue after the conversion, but save about $33,700 in energy costs annually.

Lajoie said the new bulbs would be “smart lights” controlled by computer software, allowing individual streets to be manually shut off or dimmed.

According to previous reporting, streetlights in the municipal parking lot would not be included.

In other business, Fire Chief Dennis Yates encouraged selectmen to attend an Oxford County budget meeting July 11 at the Norway Municipal Building to support a third party inquiry into the county communications dispatch system.

In recent months, Yates and other Oxford County firefighters have repeatedly asked for a third party review of the Oxford County Regional Communication Center in Paris and the emergency radio broadcasting system. They have cited problems in town with dead zones and a $35,000 radio repeater in town that the county doesn’t monitor, rendering it effectively useless.

Selectman Russell Newcomb serves on the Oxford County Budget Committee and said he’s seen this proposal on the budget more than once.

“It’s been on the budget a number of times, but nothing gets done about it,” he said.

