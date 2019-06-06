TURNER – Edvill J. Howland, 85, of Turner, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Lewiston, after a long illness. He was born on Aug. 14, 1933, the son of Dorothea Hurn Howland and John Howland. Edvill was educated in the Haverhill, Mass. schools. He served in the U.S. Army. Edvill studied pharmacy in Boston, which started his career in pharmaceuticals. He worked as a pharmacist in Dexter, Wiscasset and Bath. Edvill then worked for a pharmaceutical chain which offered him the chance to travel from Ft. Kent to New Hampshire. In 1996, he married Susan Smith Meyer from Lewiston, after which they relocated to Turner. After retiring he enjoyed many interests and passions which all related to nature. Fishing and canoeing, exploring and hiking and spending time in his gardens were his common interests. He also enjoyed geology and bird watching. Edvill was a member of the United Methodist Church in Auburn and the SEARCH Program of Catholic Charities Maine.

Survivors include his wife, Susan, of 23 years; a daughter, Celeste Carey of Newcastle; a son, Michael Howland of Jefferson; a daughter, Emily Bowles of North Carolina; a grandson, Elias Bowles of North Carolina; a sister, Dorinda Judd of New Hampshire.

Services will be private at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of 4 East of D’Youville Pavilion, Beacon Hospice and Dr. Jeffrey Brown, Larry Dunham of Monmouth, Gloria Dooley of Auburn and Jenny. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

Donations in his name may be made to:

United Methodist Church of Auburn

439 Park Avenue

Auburn, Me 04210

or to Seniors Plus

8 Falcon Road

Lewiston, ME 04240

