NORWAY — The Advertiser Democrat welcomes Dawnyalia “Dee” Menear as its staff writer.

“It is tough losing a seasoned top-notch reporter like Leslie Dixon,” said A.M. Sheehan, managing editor, western Maine weeklies. “However the gods were looking out for us and sent us a staff writer who is also an experienced reporter and excellent writer!”

Menear replaces Dixon who has retired. Menear comes from Franklin County where she worked as a staff writer for The Franklin Journal. Prior to that she write for The Original Irregular in Kingston. She is also a mobile app content designer for Explore Western ME and an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hunting, fishing, and, according to her, pretty much anything outdoors.

She has won multiple Maine Press Association awards and “we look forward to her winning many more with us,” said Sheehan.

“Dee will take on the town of Oxford and the SAD 17 school district as her beat.”

Menear will be relocating to the Oxford Hills area.

