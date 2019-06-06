AREA — The Paris Hill Historical Society will offer “African Print Textiles and Fashion,” a presentation by Dr. Alice Burmeister, on Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Paris, 500 Paris Hill Road, Paris.

Dr. Burmeister is an associate professor of art history at Winthrop University in South Carolina, where she teaches courses in the arts of Africa, Mesoamerica, and Oceania. Her presentation on African fabric is based on research she has conducted in Niger, West Africa, over the past three decades.

She was initially inspired to study African art following a two-year stint serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Niger in the late 1980s, and since that time has had the opportunity to return to Africa over a dozen times to conduct fieldwork and take students on study abroad trips.

Dr. Burmeister is the daughter of longtime Paris Hill residents and Historical Society board members, Bill and Cynthia Burmeister. A reception will follow in the church hall.

Donations to benefit the Paris Hill Historical Society will be gratefully accepted, and a raffle quilt will be on display with tickets available for purchase.

